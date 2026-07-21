Chiefs reportedly remain cautious with Patrick Mahomes during training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to have Patrick Mahomes at full health heading into the upcoming 2026 NFL season.

The 2026 NFL training camps are just around the corner, and the Kansas City Chiefs are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to evaluate their players. Patrick Mahomes, who has been recovering from a serious injury since last year, is expected to participate, although according to Albert Breer, the word “caution” remains a major focus at the team’s facilities regarding his workload.

“The assumption, knowing him as a person, is that he’ll be champing at the bit to get on the field, as he was in the spring. And while that enthusiasm is appreciated, it’s also a reminder to exhibit some caution,” the reporter said via SI.com.

“There’s an expectation among Chiefs people that Mahomes will be fully cleared this week, and also the knowledge that when they tell him he can go, he will really go,” Breer also added. “So the plan is to be smart with it, and make sure everyone is doing what’s going to put him in the best position to be at his best from September through February, not just ready for Week 1.”

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Although Mahomes‘ situation appears promising ahead of the start of the upcoming season, Chiefs Kingdom does not want to skip any steps and wants to handle his recovery in the best way possible.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs

What injury did Patrick Mahomes suffer?

During the 2025 NFL season, Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending injury on December 14, 2025, in a Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Late in the fourth quarter while trying to extend a play, Mahomes planted his left foot to throw the ball away just as Chargers defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand brought him down.

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His left leg twisted awkwardly under contact, causing him to tear both his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and lateral collateral ligament (LCL). He underwent successful repair surgery in Dallas shortly after the game.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is hit by Tuli Tuipulotu #45 of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs’ season debut

The Kansas City Chiefs will make their official debut in the 2026 NFL season with a high-profile Monday Night Football matchup. The game will take place on September 14 at Arrowhead Stadium, where they will face the Denver Broncos.

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Chiefs’ backup plans at quarterback behind Mahomes

Leaving nothing to chance, Andy Reid’s Chiefs decided to significantly strengthen their quarterback room depth chart amid uncertainty surrounding Mahomes’ availability. They added Justin Fields during the offseason, selected LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier in the latest draft, and already had the experience of Chris Oladokun on the roster.