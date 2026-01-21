Travis Kelce could delay retirement if Eric Bieniemy returns to Chiefs in 2026

Travis Kelce confirmed on his New Heights podcast that he is very excited about the potential arrival of Eric Bieniemy as the new offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I love it. I think it’s great. I can’t wait to see him back in the building. He’s one of my favorite coaches of all time. One of my favorite people of all time. I had so many unbelievable growing moments under him as a player and as a person. I just love the guy and it’s going to be awesome to see him back in the building and seeing him wearing the Chiefs logo.”

As they look to win the Super Bowl in 2026, the Chiefs need a new offensive coordinator, as Matt Nagy’s contract has expired and it does not appear it will be renewed. Because of this, Bieniemy is the leading candidate to return.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chiefs could bring back Eric Bieniemy

The Chiefs would bring back Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, according to a report by Tom Pelissero. “Reunion: All signs are pointing towards Eric Bieniemy returning to the Chiefs as their offensive coordinator, sources say. With Matt Nagy out of contract and in the head coaching mix, Kansas City plans to bring back Bieniemy, a valued member of Andy Reid’s staff from 2013-22.”

Could Travis Kelce postpone retirement if Eric Bieniemy returns?

Travis Kelce hasn’t said anything about retiring, but his excitement over Eric Bieniemy’s potential return is clear. Kelce called Bieniemy “one of my favorite coaches of all time” and highlighted the growth he experienced under him, both on and off the field. That kind of trusted leadership could be just the motivation Kelce needs to keep playing in the NFL.

Advertisement