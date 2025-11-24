Trending topics:
Chiefs sign new weapon for Patrick Mahomes with Isiah Pacheco injured

With starting running back Isiah Pacheco injured, the Kansas City Chiefs had to make some moves to help out Patrick Mahomes.

By Bruno Milano

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs.
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs need offensive help as Isiah Pacheco‘s injury has left the running back room limited. With that, the team was forced to sign a new weapon for the offense.

Former Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. He will be placed on the team’s practice squad at first. Pierce had over 1,1000 scrimmage yards during his rookie season.

After that, the running back lost all his spotlight. Now, the Chiefs need him bad. Pacheco has missed three-straight games with an MCL sprain. Backup Kareem Hunt isn’t able to have all the workload by himself and rookie Brashard Smith is still not doing enough to convince Andy Reid and the coaching staff.

Dameon Pierce brings two different dynamics to the Chiefs

The Chiefs have used Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Smith and Elijah Mitchell ineffectively. Hence, Pierce, who had no snaps for Houston lately, could absolutely provide some speed.

Dameon Pierce #31 of the Houston Texans

Pierce has also worked as a returner and a pretty good one actually. As a matter of fact, he has returns of 98 and 80 yards already in his career. Right now, the Chiefs need any possible impact on offense they can get, so Pierce is a welcomed addition.

Can the Chiefs still make the 2026 NFL playoffs after comeback win vs Colts?

Pierce has the chance to revive his career

Pierce is one of the weirdest cases in recent memory. After a stellar rookie season, he just disappeared from the Texans‘ main weapons menu. He slipped and slipped until he was not a part of the Texans’ plans anymore.

At only 25 years old, Pierce still has time to develop once again into a productive player. In Andy Reid‘s offense, with Patrick Mahomes as the team’s quarterback, Pierce will have the best opportunity to create buzz around his name once again.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
