Can the Chiefs still make the 2026 NFL playoffs after comeback win vs Colts?

The Kansas City Chiefs won against the Indianapolis Colts at home in Week 12. This means the team’s record improves to 6-5 and their NFL Playoffs hopes are still alive even though it’s a tricky situation. Can they still play in the postseason?

It was the fourth time this season that the Chiefs couldn’t score a touchdown in the first half. That’s how irregular their season has been. After the win, the Chiefs have 59% chances to go to the playoffs. While over 50%, it’s still almost a coin toss.

With a 6-5 record after the Colts game, divisional rivals Denver Broncos (9-2) and Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) still are ahead of them. Kansas City remains third in the AFC West only above the Raiders (2-8).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andy Reid hasn’t missed the playoffs in more than a decade

Looking at the fact that the Chiefs would likely need a Wild Card spot to go into the playoffs, the mission is almost impossible. The Chiefs are out of the AFC’s best seven seeds so the comeback to go to the postseason would be miraculous. The last time that Andy Reid missed the playoffs was back in 2014.

Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs HC

Advertisement

However, it was very different. The Chiefs had Alex Smith at quarterback back then and also, they finished 9-7, at least with a winning record, something that doesn’t look like a guarantee this year either. At least for now, the Chiefs are still alive.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Travis Kelce confirms retirement decision timeline with Chiefs

What’s the Chiefs’ remaining schedule?

Kansas City visits the Dallas Cowboys on a short week as part of the Thanksgiving schedule. Then, it hosts the Houston Texans’ elite defense at Arrowhead. Week 15 has the Chiefs hosting divisional rivals Chargers. It’s a tricky span for Kansas City.

Advertisement

To end the season, they have two very winnable games and a tough one. They visit two of the worst teams in the NFL in Tennessee (Week 16) and Las Vegas (Week 18). The tough game is at home against the Broncos.