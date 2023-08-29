The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in an unwanted contract standoff with Chris Jones, as the two parties appear to be far away of a potential extension. In the midst of this challenging situation for the team, they traded for a defensive tackle to have some assurance.

With the uncertainty surrounding Jones’ contract extension, the Chiefs had no choice but to make a move. Despite Jones being an irreplaceable piece on the defense, he suggested on social media that he could extend his holdout until week 8.

Moreover, the Chiefs placed Jones on the reserve/did not report list in their final 53-man roster. This means that they don’t have to account for his $19.5M base salary for now, so they may be preparing to not have him in the lineup at least to start the season.

Chiefs Trade for Neil Farrell with the Raiders

Jones’ reported contract demands are around the $30 million per year mark, second only to Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams. This significant request has added complexity to the negotiation process, making the team look for other ways to make the roster competitive.

Therefore, the Chiefs traded with the Las Vegas Raiders for a defensive tackle. The player they have acquired is Neil Farrell, but the compensation wasn’t too high considering they gave up just a 2024 sixth-round pick.

Acquiring a defensive tackle is a good move in terms of adding some depth in the defensive line. However, Farrell is a run-stopper only while Jones is an elite pass rusher that can disrupt offenses in any play.

When Was Neil Farrell Drafted by the Raiders?

Neil Farrell was drafted by the Raiders in 2022 with a fourth-round pick.