Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster sends strong warning to Jalen Hurts’ Eagles ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Last weekend’s victory for the Kansas City Chiefs over the Bills was more than just another win for the franchise. It secured their ticket to a new Super Bowl, and they’re now aiming for a three-peat, something never achieved since the creation of the event. JuJu Smith-Schuster knows the experience his team has in these high-stakes moments, and he made sure to let the Philadelphia Eagles, led by Jalen Hurts, know it.

Andy Reid‘s team is just one step away from making history in the NFL, but it won’t be easy. Standing in their way are the tough Eagles, who will do everything they can to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The showdown will take place next Sunday, February 9th, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Smith-Schuster is still riding the high from the victory over the Buffalo Bills, though they’re slowly starting to shift focus to the final game. In statements to the press, the wide receiver expressed his joy about reaching this point once again and warned his opponents about what’s to come.

“It’s another great feeling, man. It’s a blessing to be out here. God is so good. It’s a blessing to be apart of this team, this organization, it’s something special. We never give up. We play all four quarters. We play our hearts out and that’s what it takes. We like to play in big moments and we don’t shy away from them,“ Smith-Schuster said to FOX4KC anchor Harold Kuntz in a post-game interview.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with JuJu Smith-Schuster #9 after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes and his teammates once again showed at Arrowhead why they are serious title contenders, narrowly defeating Josh Allen’s team. Now, it’s time to physically recover their players and fully focus on what lies ahead in the upcoming Super Bowl.

It won’t be easy to achieve that goal, as Jalen Hurts’ Eagles have proven to be a tough team throughout the regular season and in the playoffs. Led by Nick Sirianni, they dominated the Commanders in the conference final and are also focused on capturing the title.

Smith-Schuster’s trophy cabinet

After his college football career with USC, JuJu Smith-Schuster was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, marking his first experience in the NFL. In the 2022-23 season, the wide receiver was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he achieved his greatest professional accomplishment, winning a Super Bowl.

The interesting tidbit about this achievement is that the Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles. At that time, Andy Reid’s team triumphed 38-35 over Nick Sirianni’s squad in a thrilling game held in Glendale, Arizona.

The key to victory according to Xavier Worthy

Xavier Worthy was one of Patrick Mahomes’ most relied-upon weapons in the victory over the Bills. The former Longhorns player used his physical abilities to full effect, taking advantage of the weak coverage against him throughout the game.

When asked by the press about the key to securing Chiefs‘ win, Worthy was clear: “They skipped on me,” Worthy told KCTV5’s Marleah Campbell. “That’s their loss.”