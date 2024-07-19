The Kansas City Chiefs are running out of time to leave or stay at Arrowhead Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs have a big decision to make and it’s not related at all with Patrick Mahomes or another Super Bowl run. Right now, the priority for the franchise is their current or future venue.

A few months ago, voters in Jackson County rejected a proposal to give the Chiefs the money needed to refurbish Arrowhead Stadium. That put them one step closer of leaving Missouri.

Things got a shocking twist when, after that controversial announcement, Kansas’ legislature approved a bill to bring the team to that side of Kansas City’s metropolitan area. A huge option for the new dynasty in the NFL.

Will the Chiefs leave Arrowhead Stadium?

Now, the Chiefs are running out of time to decide if they stay at Arrowhead Stadium (waiting for financial help from Missouri) or accept a new and modern stadium from Kansas. This is the latest take from team’s president, Mark Donovan.

“This is a generational decision. This is going to impact the future of this franchise for generations. We’ve got to get it right and we are going to do the due diligence.”

Donovan admitted it’s going to be a challenging discussion. Tradition dictates Arrowhead is the choice considering all the history since 1972. However, a new stadium could put them on track to even host a Super Bowl in the future.

“We have to look at a new building. We’re open to it. We’re open to a new building on the complex. We’re open to a new building somewhere else. We’re open to a dome or outdoor as a new building. We’re also very open to renovating Arrowhead because I think it’s iconic. It’s something that’s unique. We’d love to be able to do that.”

When will the Chiefs announce if they leave Arrowhead Stadium?

Mark Donovan finally revealed the time limit the Chiefs have in order to confirm their final decision. Curiously, it might come just before the crucial stage of another Super Bowl run.

“Six months from today, we’re going to have to have a really good idea of where we are. It may not be done done, but we need to have good idea. It’s just going to come down to what makes the most sense and I want to reiterate the factors that go into that decision are what’s best for our fans and what’s best for the franchise for the next few decades.”