49ers WR depth chart updated amid Brandon Aiyuk’s exit rumors for 2026 NFL season

Take a look at the San Francisco 49ers’ revamped wide receiver depth chart looks ahead of the 2026 NFL season amid Brandon Aiyuk's exit rumors.

With Brandon Aiyuk‘s tenure effectively over following an offseason filled with contract voids, a trade standstill, and an active arrest warrant, the San Francisco 49ers are officially moving forward, reshaping the team’s wide receiver depth chart.

On Wednesday, information emerged that a warrant had been issued for Aiyuk’s arrest on a misdemeanor charge of exhibition of speed. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the warrant stems from a viral video Aiyuk posted last December showing him driving over 100 mph past Levi’s Stadium.

While his exit from the Bay Area was already 99% certain, it now appears entirely imminent. Due to this latest legal development, the 49ers’ wide receiver depth chart will look drastically different, as Aiyuk is no longer being considered a part of the team’s active roster plans.

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As of today, the primary wide receivers leading the charge are Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, and Christian Kirk. Holding down the depth behind them are Demarcus Robinson, De’Zhaun Stribling, Jacob Cowing, Malik Turner, Jordan Watkins, and Colton Dowell.

Where will Brandon Aiyuk play in 2026?

Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers.

According to rumors earlier in the offseason, the New York Giants had expressed interest in trading for Aiyuk. However, after the Giants aggressively restructured their wide receiver room—including the addition of veteran Odell Beckham Jr.—that door appears to be firmly closed.

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The 49ers are expected to eventually release Aiyuk, as general manager John Lynch has openly acknowledged that the team is ready to move on. Nevertheless, it remains highly uncertain whether he will even step onto a football field in 2026.

Reports indicate that Aiyuk’s health and recovery are major red flags across the league. He declined to undergo standard rehabilitation with the 49ers’ staff following his severe 2024 knee injury, opting to handle the process entirely on his own and going radio silent on the organization.

This decision has significantly hurt his long-term medical outlook and market value. While a few teams may still harbor interest in his talent, his plummeting trade stock and mounting legal problems mean his chances of playing in 2026, or even beyond, could be completely gone.