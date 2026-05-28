Brock Purdy is thrilled by the 49ers ‘fresh receiving corps,’ optimistic they can stay healthy

The San Francisco 49ers boast a completely revamped wide receiver corps for the 2026 season, and while quarterback Brock Purdy is thrilled with his new group of weapons, he emphasized that their ultimate success hinges on the unit staying healthy.

Brock Purdy enters the 2026 NFL season with a completely reloaded group of wide receivers. While the quarterback is highly enthusiastic about his new weapons in the San Francisco 49ers, he has urged them to prioritize their health to build the mandatory chemistry needed to succeed on the field.

It is no secret that San Francisco has notoriously struggled with the injury bug in recent years. While veteran fullback Kyle Juszczyk and others have previously downplayed structural or substitution theories regarding the team’s health woes, the lingering question remains whether the roster can finally stay healthy in 2026.

For Purdy, availability is the top priority right now—especially with a heavily revamped wide receiver room. The quarterback is thrilled about the raw talent surrounding him but suggested that staying on the field during the offseason is the only way for the unit to familiarize themselves with the system and unlock their full potential.

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“Our receiving corps as a whole, we’re really excited about right now,” Brock Purdy said during the Dwight Clark Legacy Series in an interview with Laura Britt. “Everyone’s healthy and good. We got to keep it going and just keep stacking days and I think we have a really good corps as a whole.”

If the 49ers stay healthy, the NFC should be cautious

Mike Evans, new WR of the San Francisco 49ers

Under the leadership of head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, the 49ers have consistently proven to be a dominant force in the NFC. Unfortunately, poorly timed injuries have routinely prevented the team from being as explosive and fierce as they are on paper.

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San Francisco has unfairly earned a reputation as a team snakebit by medical bad luck. Nevertheless, the front office has diligently adjusted training and conditioning programs throughout the offseason to mitigate health issues and sustain a durable group through the grueling winter months.

Even with a depleted roster in 2025, the 49ers managed to fight their way into the postseason. If they can keep their core intact this year, many believe they have the firepower to reclaim the NFC West title—even with the rival Seattle Seahawks currently reigning as the Super Bowl LX champions.

A reloaded offense around Brock Purdy

With Brandon Aiyuk effectively out the door in San Francisco, the front office aggressively pivoted to secure future Hall of Famer Mike Evans as his premier replacement. The elite veteran has dealt with minor injuries of his own recently, but when healthy, he remains one of the most dominant boundary targets in the league.

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A star-studded arsenal featuring Evans, Christian McCaffrey, a healthy Ricky Pearsall, veteran slot-weapon Christian Kirk, and tight end George Kittle provides Purdy with an embarrassment of riches. On paper, this collection of talent easily stands out as one of the most terrifying offensive units in the entire NFL.