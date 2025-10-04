Trending topics:
NFL

NFL issues severe fine to 49ers RB star Christian McCaffrey after controversial action in loss vs Jaguars

The Week 4 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars proved to be especially costly for the San Francisco 49ers — particularly for Christian McCaffrey.

By Matías Persuh

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers.
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesChristian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ recent visit to Levi’s Stadium not only handed the San Francisco 49ers a tough loss, but also left one of their biggest stars at the center of a controversial play. Christian McCaffrey, in a move uncharacteristic of the All-Pro running back, was fined by the NFL following a blocking attempt.

Midway through the third quarter, during a blocking attempt on Devin Lloyd, McCaffrey led with his helmet — an action the league deemed illegal. As a result, he was fined a total of $23,186.

The news was reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero through his official X account (formerly Twitter).

“This is a new one: The NFL fined #49ers star RB Christian McCaffrey $23,186 for use of the helmet on this attempted tackle of #Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd last week,” the insider reported via @TomPelissero.

Still, the play wasn’t the most costly moment for Kyle Shanahan’s team, as the 49ers ultimately fell to the Jaguars by a score of 26–21.

A promising road ahead for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers delivered a massive statement victory on Thursday Night Football, battling past the Los Angeles Rams 26-23 in an overtime thriller that significantly clarifies the NFC West picture.

Despite being severely banged up and relying on backup quarterback Mac Jones, the 49ers improved to a dominant 3-0 in divisional play and an overall 4-1 record, locking them into first place through Week 5. The win was sealed by a heroic goal-line fumble recovery in the fourth quarter and a crucial defensive stand in overtime, underscoring the team’s grit.

With a two-game cushion over the Rams (3-2) and the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over both Los Angeles and Seattle, San Francisco has firmly established itself as the early frontrunner in a division that was widely expected to be a tight race.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
