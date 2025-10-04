NFL issues severe fine to 49ers RB star Christian McCaffrey after controversial action in loss vs Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ recent visit to Levi’s Stadium not only handed the San Francisco 49ers a tough loss, but also left one of their biggest stars at the center of a controversial play. Christian McCaffrey, in a move uncharacteristic of the All-Pro running back, was fined by the NFL following a blocking attempt.

Midway through the third quarter, during a blocking attempt on Devin Lloyd, McCaffrey led with his helmet — an action the league deemed illegal. As a result, he was fined a total of $23,186.

The news was reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero through his official X account (formerly Twitter).

“This is a new one: The NFL fined #49ers star RB Christian McCaffrey $23,186 for use of the helmet on this attempted tackle of #Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd last week,” the insider reported via @TomPelissero.

Still, the play wasn’t the most costly moment for Kyle Shanahan’s team, as the 49ers ultimately fell to the Jaguars by a score of 26–21.

A promising road ahead for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers delivered a massive statement victory on Thursday Night Football, battling past the Los Angeles Rams 26-23 in an overtime thriller that significantly clarifies the NFC West picture.

Despite being severely banged up and relying on backup quarterback Mac Jones, the 49ers improved to a dominant 3-0 in divisional play and an overall 4-1 record, locking them into first place through Week 5. The win was sealed by a heroic goal-line fumble recovery in the fourth quarter and a crucial defensive stand in overtime, underscoring the team’s grit.

With a two-game cushion over the Rams (3-2) and the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over both Los Angeles and Seattle, San Francisco has firmly established itself as the early frontrunner in a division that was widely expected to be a tight race.

