Christian McCaffrey once again led the San Francisco 49ers to victory, but this time, it wasn’t just his record-setting performance that stood out, it was his reflection on what drives the team. “It’s coaching, it’s leadership and that doesn’t happen everywhere,” McCaffrey said after the 49ers’ Week 7 win over the Falcons. “I promise you that. We’re still hungry.”

McCaffrey delivered more than 200 total yards and two touchdowns, earning high praise from head coach Kyle Shanahan. “He’s the most consistent player I’ve been around,” Shanahan said. It was yet another example of McCaffrey’s steady brilliance as he powered the 49ers offense despite missing key teammates.

McCaffrey rushed for 109 yards, his first 100-yard game in 1,009 days, and added over 70 receiving yards, becoming the only player in the Super Bowl era to lead both teams in rushing and receiving yards while scoring more points than the entire opposing team.

“I’m so proud of these guys, man. God is good,” McCaffrey said. “We’ve had so many things happen on this team, and just the will and character of this team makes it a really fun one to be a part of.”

Respect between rivals

After the win, McCaffrey took time to highlight another running back, Falcons star Bijan Robinson. “I’ve got the utmost respect for him,” McCaffrey said. “Lucky enough to train with him a little this summer. There’s a reason why he is who he is.” The exchange between the two players reflected mutual admiration more than competition.

McCaffrey even left Robinson a personal note after the game, signing his jersey with the message, “You’re the best in the game.” “The inspiration he gives me, the way he pushed me this whole offseason, and just getting to know him not only as a player but as a guy, I don’t have enough good things to say about him,” McCaffrey added.

Leadership, legacy, and the 49ers’ culture

Beyond the stats and milestones, McCaffrey emphasized the culture that keeps the 49ers steady through injuries and setbacks. “You got guys like Bosa and Fred who go down, and George has been out,” he said.

Tweet placeholder

As one of the last three players off the field alongside Trent Williams and Tatum Bethune, McCaffrey’s actions matched his words. His dominance, highlighted by seven explosive runs and +44 rushing yards over expected, is only part of the story.