Cincinnati Bengals play against Los Angeles Rams today for a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams: Predictions, odds, and how to watch the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US today

Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams meet in a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will be held at Paul Brown Stadium today August 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET). Two teams that know each other well are ready to play once again. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The Bengals are one of the favorites for the regular season, so far the franchise has not had big changes within their roster since their coaches trust that the same players who lost against the Rams can go far in 2022.

The Los Angeles Rams as defending champions should have all sides covered for the upcoming regular season as any mistakes during the season will draw criticism against McVay and the entire franchise.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams: Storylines

The Bengals are winless in the 2022 NFL Preseason, they lost the first game of the preseason against the Arizona Cardinals 23-36 and the most recent loss was against the New York Giants 22-25. The loss against the Giants was humiliating as the Bengals had a 16 point lead over the Giants going into the 4th quarter, but the Giants scored 18 points to win the game.

The Los Angeles Rams won in the first week offseason against the Los Angeles Chargers 29-22, their backup defensive and offensive line was solid during that game. But in Week 2 they lost to the Houston Texans 20-24.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Preseason matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are NFL NETWORK. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams: Predictions And Odds

Cincinnati Bengals are home favorites to win with -2.5 spread and 1.71 moneyline that will pay $171 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they need a win but the home team lost a recent game. Los Angeles Rams are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and 2.15 moneyline. The totals are offered at 37.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Preseason game is: Cincinnati Bengals -2.5

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Cincinnati Bengals -2.5 / 1.71 Totals 37.5 Los Angeles Rams +2.5 / 2.15

* Odds via BetMGM