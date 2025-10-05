Trending topics:
CJ Stroud turns heads with bold admission following Texans’ statement win over Ravens

CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans made a major statement in Week 5, delivering a dominant win over the Baltimore Ravens.

By Matías Persuh

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans.
© Patrick Smith/Getty ImagesC.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans.

There’s no doubt the Houston Texans had the talent — and over the last two games, they’ve proven it. CJ Stroud finally showed that his comments about not being 100% were all in jest. With a masterful performance, he led the Texans to a commanding win over the Baltimore Ravens — and did it in style at none other than M&T Bank Stadium.

“I feel like I’m getting old,” Stroud said early this week. “I’m not as quick as I used to be. I was watching my high school stuff a couple days ago, I was like 180 [pounds] and I was rolling. But not no more.”

His outstanding performance on the Ravens’ home turf made it clear—Stroud’s previous remarks were nothing more than a smokescreen to throw off his opponents. And he didn’t shy away from admitting it to the media after the Texans sealed a dominant 44-10 victory.

“I was just playing, I was in a joking way when I said that but I think I showed a little athleticism today,” the QB told CBS Sports. “I ain’t been out on the edge in a minute, so I thought I maybe should have got in, but I’m just happy my o-line was blocking great. They gave me an edge, and I took off. I’m feeling fast again.”

Demolition in Baltimore

In a shocking display of dominance, the Houston Texans absolutely dismantled the Baltimore Ravens on their own turf Sunday, cruising to a stunning 44-10 victory in Week 5.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud had a masterful performance, throwing for 244 yards and four touchdowns, as the Texans’ offense scored on their first eight possessions. Houston’s clinical attack, coupled with a ferocious defense that racked up multiple takeaways, held the struggling Ravens offense—led by backup Cooper Rush—to a single touchdown.

The 34-point defeat ties the record for the most lopsided home loss in Ravens franchise history, a devastating blow that leaves the Baltimore faithful searching for answers after an unexpectedly brutal outing.

What’s next for the Texans?

  • Bye Week
  • @ Seattle Seahawks, October 20
  • vs San Francisco 49ers, October 26
  • vs Denver Broncos, November 2
  • vs Jacksonville Jaguars, November 9
