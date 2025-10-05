Ravens fans blast John Harbaugh after awful loss vs Texans without Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens were 1-3 and without Lamar Jackson entering today’s game vs. the Houston Texans. After a blowout defeat, fans are not happy with the state of the team and head coach John Harbaugh is the one under the scope.

The Ravens lost 44-10 and were dominated. Fans were fuming. User RJaron95 said, “LAMAR JACKSON IS THE MVP EVERY YEAR! This game, and their games without him prove that. I’m not blaming Lamar for anything anymore until Harbaugh, Orr, & Monken are fired. The Ravens have been pathetic this game.”

“This is who Harbaugh’s always been. Without a QB to save him, his weak coaching gets exposed immediately. Legit coaches elevate teams- Harbaugh’s whole team looks awful & it’s painfully clear they’ve checked out. He’s lost the locker room & fans want him gone,” Edgar Allan Omar said on his X profile. Yikes.

Harbaugh’s heir is now thriving elsewhere

Since the Ravens have been a contender since 2019, everybody forgets that Harbaugh was on the hot seat but Lamar pretty much saved his job. However, many fans were clamoring for then-defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to get the head coaching job.

Macdonald actually became a head coach, but not in Baltimore. He is now thriving in Seattle and the Ravens have no good prospects now. What it’s clear is that Ravens’ fans want a change. User Lizabee032 posted “I’ll take a Ravens bomb out season if it means getting rid of Harbaugh & Orr in the off-season.“

The defense is statistically atrocious

Macdonald would’ve not only become the head coach, but that would’ve ensured the team’s defense remained as an elite unit. Even if the Ravens have injuries, they still do have plenty of talent to be this bad.

The defense has allowed 37 or more points in four games and we’re only in Week 5. Only the Browns haven’t been able to score and they are one of the worst offenses in the NFL. Right now, the Ravens are a sinking ship and have no Lamar Jackson to save them as he still deals with a hamstring injury.