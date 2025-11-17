Cleveland Browns find a classy player in Shedeur Sanders despite subdued debut against Ravens

Starting a new job often brings the pressure to leave a strong first impression. Unfortunately, the Cleveland Browns struggled to make such an impact during Shedeur Sanders‘ debut against the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL. Despite the initial setback, they discovered that Sanders displays a poised demeanor, fostering a promising dynamic within the locker room.

Following the Browns’ 23-16 defeat to the Ravens, Sanders addressed the media regarding teammate Dillon Gabriel, who faced boos from portions of the crowd. “Let me say this: When Dillon’s out there playing, I appreciate the fans cheering for me, but I’m a good person, so I don’t really like him not feeling comfortable and confident. It puts everything in a tough spot. It’s not helping the team,” Sanders remarked, highlighting his sportsmanship and vision for team unity.

Sanders’ statements reflect a commitment to steering clear of distractions and aligning with the Browns’ objectives for the regular season. His approach could be beneficial for a team seeking to overcome performance hurdles, as player cohesion becomes crucial during challenging times.

Naturally, social media buzz gravitated towards Sanders’ on-field performance in his NFL debut with the Browns, especially since he had been battling an injury prior to the season. Despite this scrutiny, his actions suggest that he embraces the challenges Cleveland faces this season.

Sanders’ performance in his NFL debut with the Browns

Facing the Ravens in the NFL rarely comes without its difficulties, particularly against a team renowned for capitalizing on distraction-free focus. Nevertheless, Sanders confronted this daunting task during his Sunday debut, which statistically did not meet the anticipated benchmarks for his entrance into the league.

His performance statistics were as follows:

4/16 (25%) completion rate

47 passing yards

0 touchdowns / 1 interception

1 fumble

13.5 passer rating

Garrett’s support for Sanders

Commencing an NFL career is no simple feat, and for Sanders, this was evident. Despite his debut figures and the inability to fully showcase his potential, teammate Myles Garrett conveyed a supportive message regarding the hurdles ahead.

“We’re going to continue to support him,” Garrett assured the media post-game, signaling a definitive stance on the Browns’ focus on fostering a positive locker room environment. With their record at 2-8, there are ample opportunities for the team to rally and recover as the season progresses.

