Shedeur Sanders mocked by Ravens star who did his celebration after sacking the Browns QB

A Baltimore Ravens star showed no mercy toward Shedeur Sanders during the game against the Cleveland Browns, a matchup where the quarterback unfortunately took several hits, including a key sack.

By Richard Tovar

Shedeur Sanders quarterback of the Cleveland Browns
© David Jensen/Getty ImagesShedeur Sanders quarterback of the Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders was mocked in the middle of the game against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter. After he was sacked by the Ravens’ Kyle Hamilton, Hamilton responded by mimicking the ‘watch flex’ celebration style the former Colorado quarterback used in college and continues to use in the NFL.

Hamilton is not usually the focus of celebratory moments, but as a defensive lineman, he obviously seized the opportunity to draw attention to his performance, especially against Sanders, who has been surrounded by controversy since his arrival with the Browns.

Developing story…

