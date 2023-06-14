There are times when a first-round selection could be a luxury pick instead of filling a need if the team has already a complete roster. That’s what happened in the 2020 Draft, with the Kansas City Chiefs holding the 32nd pick because they had won the Super Bowl a few months before.

They had a very solid roster back then that led to them winning the title, so they took a running back despite having an offense that leans towards the pass way more than the run. Their choice was Clyde Edwards-Helaire, trying to add yet another offensive weapon for Patrick Mahomes.

He was coming off a fantastic season with the Joe Burrow-led LSU Tigers winning the NCAA championship without any doubts. However, Edwards-Helaire has never been a reliable piece for the Chiefs. To the point where they won the title with him out the whole playoffs.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire gets real on being inactive in the Super Bowl

His contributions to the team were supposed to be huge because he has the skill set required by Andy Reid in a running back. Especially what he can do receiving the ball, but injuries were a big part of why he couldn’t be the clear starter at any point.

Several players were dealing with injuries before the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, although all of them were eventually good to go. That left him outside of the team as inactive for the whole playoffs. But he shared an interesting story about how he learned he wasn’t going to play.

“Getting off the bus for this Super Bowl. When I got in [the locker room], I didn’t have my uniform. ‘OK cool, roll with it’. Roll with the punches. That’s what I was raised on. Talked to Travis, cause he was the guy walking behind me and he saw I didn’t have my uniform. Talked to Frank, to Kadarius Toney. And after that, we went out there and handled business”, Edwards-Helaire explained.

The running back also mentioned the week prior to the game. “I played receiver that week. I started practicing, coach told me to keep things going smoothly. So, why not have you go out there and play receiver and keep everything rolling? I also did scout team. I was DeVonta Smith in the scout team for the defense,” he said per Charles Goldman of the Chiefs Wire.