Patrick Mahomes has been a crucial part of the NFL’s new dynasty as the best player in the league. The Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years and they seem to be a favorite to go back-to-back.

Andy Reid’s teamhad another extraordinary season with a 14-3 record and, during the playoffs, they eliminated the Jaguars and the Bengals. Then, Mahomes had another remarkable comeback in the Super Bowl at Arizona to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

As a consequence, Netflix wanted Patrick Mahomes in their biggest NFL project: ‘Quarterback’. Read here to find out why he decided to participate alongside Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota.

Patrick Mahomes gets real on Netflix docuseries

‘Quarterback’ will be a docuseries which will describe the journey of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota during the 2022 NFL season. A spectacular behind the scenes about football.

During today’s presentation on social media. Mahomes sent a message about why he chose this new chapter in his career. “Everybody sees the game days. They don’t see the day-to-day grind.”

The release date for ‘Quarterback’ will be July 12 and Mahomes is the main focus of the docuseries as it was a year crowned with a Super Bowl victory even battling through injuries. This is one of Netflix’s major sports projects after the success of Drive to Survive, Break Point and The Last Dance.