A few days ago, Jim Harbaugh admitted that the Los Angeles Chargers made an offer to Colin Kaepernick. During an interview with USA Today, the head coach confirmed it was a coaching position to work in the same division as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Yeah, we talked a little bit about it. He is s considering it. He was out of the country. He said he was going to get back to me. We haven’t reconnected since then. That was early, early in the year. If that was ever the path he was to take, I think that would be tremendous. He would be a tremendous coach, if that’s the path he chose.”

Kaepernick became a star in the NFL when he led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012 losing the title game against the Baltimore Ravens. However, four years later, on field protests by the quarterback halted his career.

Will Colin Kaepernick play again in the NFL?

Jim Harbaugh confirmed that Colin Kaepernick won’t return to the NFL as a player or coach with the Los Angeles Chargers. Although the head coach sees a lot of potential in a reunion, the former quarterback rejected the offer.

“I love Colin, but he’s not going to be on the coaching staff which is set for this year. And he is not going to be playing on the roster either. I have thought that for a long time. Just the respect that I have for the football mind he has and the football man that he is. Al Davis saw something in me that made him think I would be a good coach and I see those same qualities in Colin. If it is something he chooses.”