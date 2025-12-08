Colts’ backup QB reacts to Daniel Jones’ season-ending injury

The Indianapolis Colts‘ biggest nightmare has become a reality. Once again, the quarterback position seems to be cursed for this organization, as shown by Daniel Jones’ season-ending injury.

The former New York Giants draft pick, who was playing through a fractured fibula, also sustained an Achilles injury, and he’s now looking at nine months on the shelf.

The Colts turned to rookie backup Riley Leonard to replace him. He completed 18 of 29 passes for 145 yards in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. And when asked about his veteran teammate, he had nothing but the utmost respect.

Riley Leonard reacts to Daniel Jones’ season-ending injury

“Daniel’s the toughest guy that I’ve ever been around, by far, in my life,” Leonard said after the game, per ESPN.

Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts

“He’s the most competitive person that I’ve ever met,” Leonard added. “So, it’s no surprise that he came back out there. He was the first one to put the rain gear on me, the first one to ask me what I saw on that play and help me out. It’s just exactly who he is, whether he’s playing or not.”

The Colts are now in legitimate danger of missing the postseason. Moreover, they gave up two first-round picks in the Sauce Gardner trade, so this season may turn out to be a disaster.

As for Jones, he should be fully healthy for the start of the upcoming season. But given the delicate nature of the injury, he’s not going to make as much money as he could’ve.