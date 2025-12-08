Trending topics:
nfl

Colts’ backup QB reacts to Daniel Jones’ season-ending injury

Indianapolis Colts QB Riley Leonard had nothing but praise for his veteran teammate.

By Ernesto Cova

Follow us on Google!
Daniel Jones
© Michael Hickey/Getty ImagesDaniel Jones

The Indianapolis Colts‘ biggest nightmare has become a reality. Once again, the quarterback position seems to be cursed for this organization, as shown by Daniel Jones’ season-ending injury.

The former New York Giants draft pick, who was playing through a fractured fibula, also sustained an Achilles injury, and he’s now looking at nine months on the shelf.

The Colts turned to rookie backup Riley Leonard to replace him. He completed 18 of 29 passes for 145 yards in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. And when asked about his veteran teammate, he had nothing but the utmost respect.

Advertisement

Riley Leonard reacts to Daniel Jones’ season-ending injury

“Daniel’s the toughest guy that I’ve ever been around, by far, in my life,” Leonard said after the game, per ESPN.

Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts

Advertisement

He’s the most competitive person that I’ve ever met,” Leonard added. “So, it’s no surprise that he came back out there. He was the first one to put the rain gear on me, the first one to ask me what I saw on that play and help me out. It’s just exactly who he is, whether he’s playing or not.”

The Colts are now in legitimate danger of missing the postseason. Moreover, they gave up two first-round picks in the Sauce Gardner trade, so this season may turn out to be a disaster.

Advertisement

As for Jones, he should be fully healthy for the start of the upcoming season. But given the delicate nature of the injury, he’s not going to make as much money as he could’ve.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
ALSO READ
Patrick Mahomes makes big admission about Travis Kelce’s future after rough night for Chiefs vs Texans
NFL

Patrick Mahomes makes big admission about Travis Kelce’s future after rough night for Chiefs vs Texans

Where to watch Wolverhampton vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League
Soccer

Where to watch Wolverhampton vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

MLB Rumors: Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly extend offer to rumored Phillies’ top target
MLB

MLB Rumors: Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly extend offer to rumored Phillies’ top target

What happens if Chargers lose today to Eagles on MNF in Week 14 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

What happens if Chargers lose today to Eagles on MNF in Week 14 of 2025 NFL season?

Better Collective Logo