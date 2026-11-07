Colts deny Daniel Jones inquiries amid Jonathan Taylor’s impending exit

As the Indianapolis Colts are trying to trade Jonathan Taylor for a high price, the same doesn't apply to quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Indianapolis Colts are fielding aggressive inquiries ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The front office is already preparing for the looming departure of franchise running back Jonathan Taylor, but quarterback Daniel Jones is not one to leave.

According to Tom Pelissero of Ringer, rival teams called Indianapolis to gauge Daniel Jones‘ availability. However, the Colts firmly informed interested suitors that they will not trade their starting quarterback.

Earlier reports revealed that the date for Jonathan Taylor’s trade is reportedly set with NY Giants still in the mix. Therefore, Indianapolis intends to keep stability at quarterback while evaluating other roster moves.

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Daniel Jones doesn’t have much trade value

Jones currently carries substantial future injury guarantees that deter contending front offices. Consequently, rival franchises hesitate to absorb his heavy salary commitments for a short-term rental.

The Colts have received calls on QB Daniel Jones ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, but they’ve told interested teams they aren’t trading him.



More in The Sweep: https://t.co/2WjDotrPhy pic.twitter.com/LYOgpVd3gL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 7, 2026

Furthermore, acquiring teams would only offer low-end Day 3 draft compensation for him. Indianapolis gains far more organizational value by retaining him as a bridge starter this season.

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Jones has had an underwhelming 2026 NFL season

The 29-year-old quarterback has struggled to ignite Indianapolis’ passing offense through eight starts. Jones has thrown for only 1,542 yards with five touchdowns against nine interceptions.

Additionally, his 68.7 passer rating highlights severe inconsistency against opposing pass rushes. Jones must elevate his decision-making against Dallas to secure his starting job moving forward.

Key takeaways

The Indianapolis Colts firmly informed suitors they will not trade Daniel Jones.

Daniel Jones. Daniel Jones carries substantial future injury guarantees that deter contending teams.

that deter contending teams. Daniel Jones threw for 1,542 yards, five touchdowns, and nine interceptions across eight starts.