Colts get grim prediction for second half of the season

The Indianapolis Colts (8-2) lead the AFC ahead of Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season. The AFC South team has surprised the entire league, as nobody pictured them leading their division, let alone the entire conference, after 10 weeks.

Daniel Jones has played his best football to date, going 223 of 319 for 2,659 yards and 15 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He has added 143 yards on 40 carries for five touchdowns.

Jonathan Taylor has taken the league by storm, as well, leading the league in carries (189), yards (1,139), and touchdowns (15) after 10 games. He has been a solid pass catcher, too, recording 30 receptions on 32 targets for 260 yards and two touchdowns.

The Colts have everything to shock the world this campaign and make a deep playoff run, but not everybody thinks they are capable of sustaining this level of performance for the rest of the season.

Analyst says Colts will lose AFC’s No. 1 seed to Chiefs

Ali Bhanpuri of NFL.com predicts the Colts to deflate (no pun intended) a little in the second half of the season. The analyst believes Indianapolis will lose its No. 1 seed to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Week 12 will go poorly for Indy. The Chiefs are 4-1 at Arrowhead this season, and, at 5-4 (2-3 in conference play), Kansas City will be desperate to secure more signature AFC wins,” Bhanpuri wrote.

Bhanpuri projects the Colts to finish with a 12-5 record and the No. 4 seed in the conference, behind the Chiefs (13-4), the New England Patriots (13-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (12-5).