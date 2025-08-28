Anthony Richardson has officially been relegated to a backup role with the Indianapolis Colts. Nevertheless, HC Shane Steichen still plans to use him, unveiling a controversial strategy that the quarterback may not be thrilled about.

The Colts recently named Daniel Jones their starting quarterback for the 2025 NFL season. Many believed this would mark the end of Anthony Richardson’s tenure in Indianapolis, but the coaching staff still sees potential in the young passer.

On Thursday, head coach Shane Steichen was asked about Richardson’s future. Surprisingly, he revealed that the team may be developing a game plan to capitalize on Richardson’s unique physical traits to help the offense in ways beyond traditional passing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shane Steichen hints Colts may use Anthony Richardson in a new offensive role

After naming Daniel Jones the starter, many fans doubted whether Richardson would even remain part of Indianapolis’ plans. However, the club has not given up on their former first-round pick.

According to Steichen, the Colts not only want to keep developing Richardson but also plan to use him situationally. How? In a way that could stir controversy—and one Richardson himself may not love.

Advertisement

see also Colts QB coach reveals the real reason Anthony Richardson lost starting job to Daniel Jones

When asked if the team intends to use Richardson in short-yardage scenarios, Steichen didn’t shut the door. Given his size and athleticism, many believe the Colts could turn to him in plays where they’d rather not risk exposing Daniel Jones to injury.

Advertisement

“We’ll see,” head coach Shane Steichen said on Thursday, via Kevin Bowen. “I want to make sure he crushes his new role and takes it in stride, and does a hell of a job there. So, we’ll see.”

Advertisement

This is obviously not the role a former No. 4 overall pick envisions for his career. Nevertheless, it may be Richardson’s chance to regain the team’s trust and prove he’s committed to whatever role the Colts carve out for him.