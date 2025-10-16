Trending topics:
Commanders to sign Treylon Burks: Updated WR depth chart amid Terry McLaurin’s injury setback

With Terry McLaurin still sidelined by injury, the Washington Commanders have signed wide receiver Treylon Burks. Here’s the updated depth chart following the addition.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Terry McLaurin, WR for the Washington Commanders
© Greg Fiume/Getty ImagesTerry McLaurin, WR for the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are revamping their wide receiver group with the signing of Treylon Burks. Here’s the updated depth chart with Terry McLaurin still sidelined by injury.

With McLaurin and Deebo Samuel listed as questionable, Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane, Chris Moore, and now Treylon Burks are the only healthy wide receivers available for the Commanders.

*Developing story…

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
