Who is Pedro Sampaio? Meet the DJ joining Ricky Martin at the NFL halftime show in Rio

Pedro Sampaio is set to share the NFL spotlight with Ricky Martin in Rio, bringing a new name to one of the league’s biggest international stages. But who is the Brazilian DJ behind the performance?

Pedro Sampaio is about to take one of the biggest stages of his career when the Dallas Cowboys face the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro. The Brazilian DJ will join Ricky Martin for the halftime show at Maracana Stadium.

Known for bringing Brazilian funk, pop and electronic sounds together, the Rio-born artist has built a massive following at home and established himself as one of the country’s most recognizable young performers.

The performance puts him in the spotlight for an American audience that may be less familiar with his rise in Brazilian music. Now, he is set to bring that sound to the NFL as the league makes its first regular-season appearance in Brazil.

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Who is Pedro Sampaio?

Pedro Sampaio is a Brazilian DJ, producer and singer from Rio de Janeiro who has become one of the country’s most prominent music stars. He is known for combining Brazilian funk with pop and electronic music.

Pedro Sampaio performs during the Anitta Baile Funk Experience Tour (Source: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

He has accumulated more than 14 billion audio and video streams and more than 10 million monthly Spotify listeners. His rise has also taken him beyond Brazil’s club and festival scene.

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The artist was nominated for a Latin Grammy in 2024, while the NFL describes him as the most-streamed male pop artist in Brazil over the previous five years. His growing international profile has been closely tied to Brazilian funk.

One of those collaborations came with Anitta, as he appeared on “Joga Pra Lua”, a track from her 2024 album Funk Generation. The song brought together them and producer DENNIS, combining electronic production with funk carioca.

His connection to Rio makes the upcoming NFL appearance even more significant. He grew up in the city and has described the Maracana as a place where he watched history being made.

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On September 27, he will perform there for the first time, joining Ricky Martin during the halftime show of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens game — the NFL’s first regular-season game in Rio de Janeiro.

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