Is Brock Bowers playing today for Raiders vs Saints in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season?

Brock Bowers' status is one that has kept the Las Vegas Raiders—and fantasy football owners—awake ahead of today's Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

The Las Vegas Raiders are listing Brock Bowers as questionable ahead of their visit to the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Coming off minor arthroscopic knee surgery to trim a meniscus tear in his left knee, the star tight end is expected to play, but fans and fantasy football owners still await confirmation.

“Bowers (knee), who is listed as questionable for Week 3, is expected to make his season debut Sunday at New Orleans,” according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

A first-round pick in most fantasy football drafts and the best receiving option on the Raiders, there’s a lot hanging in the balance as Las Vegas is still straddling the fence on whether Bowers will play. All signs point toward the product out of Georgia making his first appearance of the 2026 NFL season in the Big Easy, but until it’s official, anything can happen.

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Bowers’ stats in 2025

Last season, Bowers finished the campaign with a grand total of 64 receptions for 680 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. It was a downgrade from his record-breaking rookie year, but still not too shabby, either.

Brock Bowers #89 of the Las Vegas Raiders

Although he missed five games in the 2025 NFL season with a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury and a bone bruise in his left knee, Bowers was still a force to be reckoned with last year.

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Entering 2026, even after the minor injury that sidelined him for the opening two weeks and has him listed as questionable coming into Week 3 against the Saints, Bowers is still widely rated as the best tight end in the NFL, and he won’t want to miss a second making his presence felt. Whether that’s against New Orleans or not, it doesn’t really matter.

Key takeaways