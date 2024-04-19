AJ Brown might have decided to leave the Philadelphia Eagles, dropping a massive hint about his potential next team on social media.

The Philadelphia Eagles might lose one of their main stars for the 2024 NFL season. AJ Brown has given massive hints on social media about his potential next team, uncovering a shocking trade that would get him out of the NFC South.

In 2022, the Eagles decided to sign an elite wide receiver to help Jalen Hurts. The quarterback needed a top player for his offense, and fortunately for them the Titans were open to give them one.

Two years ago, the Eagles acquired AJ Brown from the Titans in exchange for a first and third round picks. However, it seems like his time in Philadelphia is over, but he might not go too far.

AJ Brown could join the Patriots for the 2024 season

Over a little more than 400 miles separates AJ Brown from his potential next destination. It appears that the wideout has chosen to join the New England Patriots after spending two years with the Eagles.

On Instagram, AJ Brown has dropped massive hints about a possible move to New England. He started following QB Jacoby Brissett and WR KJ Osborn, but it is not the only move he made.

The talented wide receiver also updated his profile picture to one of Tom Brady during his days with the Patriots. This could be interpreted as a clear indication of his interest in joining the AFC East team this year.

Elliott Wolf, general manager of the New England Patriots, stated on Thursday that they were engaged in trade discussions for a receiver. It appears that Brown has been chosen to support whoever will be the club’s new quarterback next season.

What is AJ Brown’s contract with the Eagles?

In 2022, the Eagles acquired AJ Brown from the Titans. The wide receiver signed a new contract with the NFC East team for four years and $100 million. If he’s traded to the Patriots, it is expected that he’ll promptly restructure it.