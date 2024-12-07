Joe Buck has sparked a very interesting debate by saying that Jerry Jones is the biggest star in the NFL. In fact, that’s why he always wants to have the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. It all happened in an interview with 96.7 The Ticket.

“I would do them every week. I would come to Dallas, enjoy my time in the greater area and enjoy being in that stadium and doing the Cowboys every week because they get eyeballs. They’ve got the biggest star in the NFL. His name is Jerry Jones. They get people to watch on their television sets. I don’t care what their record is. I’m always excited to go to Dallas.”

It’s a controversial statement considering America’s Team hasn’t won a Super Bowl in almost three decades. However, just to prove Buck’s point, the Cowboys attracted more than 38 million viewers in a ‘low profile’ game on Thanksgiving against the Giants.

Who is the most famous person in football?

Jerry Jones had to answer this specific question with 105.3 The Fan as the Dallas Cowboys prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Of course, Joe Buck will be calling that game.

“Well, I don’t feel that way and I don’t think that way. I’m proud to be on the team or lucky to be in the band. I mean that. Certainly, getting to be a part of this thing for 35 years, we’re beyond of what I could have imagined. I really had a big imagination when I came in. I actually paid and committed resources that I did not have. I was just wing in a prayer that I could meet the task financially, but, more important, I just wanted to be involved in the game. I really haven’t worked a day since I bought the Cowboys. It’s been a labor of love.”

