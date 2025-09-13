Jerry Jones just proved he truly believes in karma. The Dallas Cowboys owner thinks Jalen Carter’s Week 1 ejection was payback for his decision to trade Micah Parsons to the Packers.

In Week 1, the Eagles lost their top defensive player before the game against Dallas even began. Jalen Carter spat on Dak Prescott prior to the first snap, leading to his immediate ejection.

For many fans, Carter’s ejection “leveled” the playing field, as the Eagles’ defense is one of the best in the NFL. Now, Jerry Jones has publicly supported that perspective.

Jerry Jones links Jalen Carter’s ejection to trading Micah Parsons

A few weeks ago, Jerry Jones traded Micah Parsons to the Packers, a move that raised concerns among fans, as the Cowboys were parting ways with one of the league’s top pass rushers.

Fortunately for Dallas in Week 1, they faced an elite offense, but the quick ejection of Jalen Carter meant the Eagles lost a key defensive lineman. According to Jones, this “leveled” things somewhat after trading Parsons.

“I liked to have dropped my teeth when I started seeing him walk off because he’s such a fabulous football player,” Jones said Friday during an appearance on 105.3 the Fan, via TheAthletic.com. “I said, ‘Well, I guess the man upstairs is evening it up. We don’t have Micah [Parsons]; they’re letting us [not] have [Jalen Carter].’”

Luck may not hold in the next matchup

While Carter’s ejection helped even the game (even though the Cowboys still lost), Jones shouldn’t count on the same fortune in future matchups.

The Cowboys and Eagles are set to meet again in Week 12, most likely with Jalen Carter on the field. Philadelphia won the first encounter even without their star defensive tackle—but will the outcome be the same in the rematch?