CeeDee Lamb is ready to bounce back after his multiple drops played a key role in the Cowboys’ Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the criticism, the star wide receiver insists he is prepared to prove why he is one of the best players in the NFL.

“As a team, we got to ultimately play just right. You know what I’m saying? Play together, make the routine plays, make the plays that come to us, and I’m speaking for myself as well. The opportunity that presented itself, obviously I fell short of it a couple of times and I know I’ll be prepared for that moment next time. I know what it is. I know what to do. Again, it’s game one. We got 16 more of these.”

The Dallas Cowboys came very close to pulling off the upset on the road against the defending Super Bowl champions. Now, they no longer have any margin for error. A win over the Giants is essential to stay in the race for the NFC East.

Who is the best wide receiver of the Dallas Cowboys?

There is no doubt that, right now, CeeDee Lamb is by far the best wide receiver on the Dallas Cowboys. Despite the arrival of George Pickens, the former player of the Pittsburgh Steelers did not have the same influence on the field as Lamb.

That’s why CeeDee reiterated he will keep being the go-to man in clutch moments despite his recent drops. “I wouldn’t rather nobody else but myself in those situations. I came up short once. We’ll see the rest. Trust me, I’ve thought about it. I’ve dwelled on it. I’ve done everything that you could possibly imagine about this game. For all those that feel like they feel worse about that game than me, you’re absolutely wrong.”

