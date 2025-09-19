Dak Prescott’s Cowboys could get good news as Caleb Williams’ Bears might lose a key weapon

The Dallas Cowboys, led by Dak Prescott, could receive an unexpected boost heading into Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season. Chicago Bears, led by Caleb Williams, faces significant doubts on offense, as one of their key players might miss the upcoming game.

The Cowboys are looking to maintain their strong start to the season, especially after securing an important overtime victory against the New York Giants in Week 2. Now, Prescott and his teammates aim to stand out following an intense interdivisional matchup.

Williams needs his key weapons in the Bears’ offense to perform at their best to navigate a season that already looks challenging. The young star quarterback doesn’t want to lose the confidence of head coach Ben Johnson, but he may have to do so without a crucial running back.

Which key weapon could miss the Bears vs Cowboys game?

The player the Bears might be without against the Cowboys is none other than running back D’Andre Swift, who has been listed as questionable due to a quadriceps injury that limited his participation in practice over the past three days.

In the first two games of the 2025 season, Swift has been a key contributor on offense, rushing for 116 yards with one touchdown and catching six passes for 18 yards. The Williams‘ Bears are also struggling on defense, having ruled out defensive backs Jaylon Johnson (groin), Jaylon Jones (hamstring), and Kyler Gordon (hamstring).

Doubts for the Cowboys

On the Dallas side, Prescott could be without a receiver, as KaVontae Turpin is listed as questionable for the game against the Bears. Adding to the uncertainty are cornerbacks DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs, though Diggs has been able to practice normally since Thursday.