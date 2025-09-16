Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones ranks far from top 3 among US sports franchise holders

Jerry Jones stands as one of the most recognized figures in the NFL, not only due to his ownership of the Dallas Cowboys but also because of the team’s constant presence in headlines. Currently, Jones is in the spotlight again, as he has been named in Forbes’ list of the top 10 US sports franchise holders.

This ranking features many notable names from across the major sports leagues, including the NBA, MLB, and European soccer. However, the NFL is particularly prominent, reflecting the immense financial sway this league holds, with billions generated through ticket sales, merchandising, sponsorships, and more each season.

Within this esteemed list, Jerry Jones sits comfortably in the top 10, ranking 10th overall with a net worth of $19.6 billion*, largely derived from his ownership of the Dallas Cowboys and ventures in the energy sector.

Examining only the NFL team owners on this list, Jones stands 4th, trailing behind Stanley Kroenke of the Los Angeles Rams in third place ($21.3 billion), David Tepper of the Carolina Panthers in second ($23.7 billion), and Rob Walton of the Denver Broncos, who leads with $118 billion*.

Top 3 US sports franchise holders

In the broader sports ownership landscape, two NBA team owners and one from the NFL occupy the top three positions, as detailed by Forbes. Claiming the third spot is Miriam Adelson of the Dallas Mavericks, boasting a net worth of $37.9 billion*, with major income streams from her casino holdings.

In second place stands Rob Walton, owner of the Denver Broncos, whose wealth primarily originates from Walmart, a retail giant in North America, at $118 billion*. Leading the chart is Los Angeles Clippers’ owner Steve Ballmer, with a staggering net worth of $153 billion, thanks to his tenure at Microsoft.

Beyond the top 3: The rest of the elite, including Jones

Highlighted alongside these illustrious figures are other notable magnates, such as Kroenke, who not only owns the Rams but has also expanded his empire to include soccer and NBA teams like the Denver Nuggets. Here’s a comprehensive look at the remaining names in the top 10 US sports franchise holders:

4. Henry Samueli Net worth: $27.7 billion Team: Anaheim Ducks Source of wealth: Semiconductors



5. Daniel Gilbert Net worth: $26.7 billion Team: Cleveland Cavaliers Source of wealth: Mortgage loans



6. Robert Pera Net worth: $24 billion Team: Memphis Grizzlies Source of wealth: Wireless networks



7. David Tepper Net worth: $23.7 billion Teams: Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC Source of wealth: Hedge funds



8. Steve Cohen Net worth: $23 billion Team: New York Mets Source of wealth: Hedge funds



9. Stanley Kroenke Net worth: $21.3 billion Teams: Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids, Arsenal FC, Arsenal Women FC Source of wealth: Sports, real estate



10. Jerry Jones Net worth: $19.6 billion* Team: Dallas Cowboys Source of wealth: Dallas Cowboys, energy



For three members of the list (Rob Walton, Miriam Adelson, and Jerry Jones, indicated by an asterisk), the net worth calculation includes the assets of family members, according to Forbes.