Jerry Jones confirms upcoming extension for Brandon Aubrey: Who is the highest-paid kicker in the NFL?

The Dallas Cowboys have found a hidden gem in Brandon Aubrey. Jerry Jones has confirmed that an extension is coming for the kicker, but how much could he earn compared to the highest-paid kicker in the NFL?

Brandon Aubrey has quickly become one of the best, if not the best, kickers in the entire NFL. The former soccer player has the power and accuracy to hit 60+ yard field goals with ease, and the Cowboys have no intention of letting him go anytime soon.

After a standout performance against the Giants, Jerry Jones confirmed that the team will work on an extension for Aubrey soon. However, given his talent, retaining him may not come cheap.

Who is the highest-paid kicker in the NFL?

Following his crucial performance in Week 2, Brandon Aubrey is set to secure a long-term extension with the Cowboys. Jones has confirmed that the front office is preparing a new offer to keep the kicker in Dallas for years.

Many believe Aubrey is currently the best kicker in the league, which means the Cowboys will need to pay him accordingly. As of now, Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs is the highest-paid kicker, earning $6.4 million per year. It’s expected that Dallas will offer Aubrey a deal that exceeds that.

What is Brandon Aubrey’s experience?

In 2023, the Cowboys signed Brandon Aubrey in a surprising move. He was the 21st overall pick in the 2017 MLS Draft for Toronto FC, initially pursuing a career as a center back in soccer.

His soccer background helped him develop exceptional aim and power, translating into highly precise kicking skills. He only began playing professional football in 2022 with the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions.

