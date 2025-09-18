Ben Johnson’s honest revelation about Caleb Williams’ Bears defeat vs. Lions

The Ben Johnson era as the Chicago Bears head coach did not start how they would have hoped. It’s an 0-2 start with not many positive signs, especially watching Caleb Williams‘ struggles. After allowing 52 points to the Detroit Lions, the head coach opened up about what his team is lacking right now.

“There were things all over the tape, in all three phases, that we’re looking to clean up,” Johnson explained. “I thought as a whole that that team, they played a little bit harder than us. That’s a reflection of me as a coach, that’s a reflection of our coaching staff and it’s a reflection of our players too.“

Johnson was decimated and outcoached by Dan Campbell, his former boss on the Lions. If there is something that characterizes Campbell’s team is the energy and effort. Johnson admitted that he wasn’t able to translate that to his team yet.

Huge concerns are rising about Caleb Williams

The whole point of hiring Ben Johnson was to exploit second-year quarterback Caleb Williams‘ talent. However, two games have come and gone, and Williams looks as stuck as ever. No upgrade whatsoever. He has completed 61.5% of his passes, for 208.5 yards per game, three touchdowns to one interception. These are basically the same numbers he had during his rookie year.

Ben Johnson is supposed to be an offensive genius, but so far, Williams has looked the same as he did without him. Now, is this on the coach or the quarterback? Ben Johnson is a new head coach, he’s never been in charge of a whole team before, so that might be taking a toll on him. On the other side, Williams seems to be stuck in his own ways to evolve and adapt to a new playbook.

Bears’ schedule could prove key for Williams and Johnson to get on the same page

The next four games are key for the Bears. The play the Dallas Cowboys, a team that has allowed 61 points in two weeks. Everyone is moving the chains on Dallas. Then, the Raiders, who have a tough defensive line but not exactly the best secondary. If Williams is able to get rid of the ball quickly, he could harm the Raiders.

Then, the Commanders don’t have the best defense, it’s more of a middle of the pack unit. After that, it’s at home against the Saints who are poised to be the worst team in football. There is some light on the horizon if both coach and quarterback get on the same page.