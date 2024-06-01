Micah Parsons is one of the stars from the Dallas Cowboys who hasn’t received a contract extension. After being eliminated by the Green Bay Packers, Jerry Jones decided to take a surprising approach to reach the Super Bowl. Deliver a championship in 2024 before getting your money.

As a consequence, the linebacker has deliberately missed OTAs in something that, according to head coach, Mike McCarthy, will impact the team. “I think any time that you have a chance to be together, it’s an opportunity to improve. Whether it’s in the mental realm, the physical realm and the emotional connection and so forth. It’s a long year. Training camp is really the heightened focus for all of that, but it’s definitely an opportunity that’s been missed.”

It’s a very intriguing situation in the NFL as Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are also waiting for their payday in something which has created a big buzz. McCarthy understands the situation, but, considering there’s a new defensive coordinator in town (Mike Zimmer), he doesn’t seem pleased with Micah’s absence.

“At the end of the day, everybody has a responsibility. It’s our jobs. Obviously, we have this period of time to have football activity that’s regulated. I wouldn’t say fortunately, but 98% of our football team has been here. We’ve accomplished a lot. Everybody has a responsibility whether they’re here or not here to get what they need, because when we get to Oxnard that is our one opportunity for real football.”

Jerry Jones has to make big decisions about many Cowboys’ stars (Getty Images)

Will Micah Parsons get a contract extension with Dallas Cowboys?

Right now, there doesn’t seem to be a contract extension on the horizon for Micah Parsons. In fact, just a few days ago, the Dallas Cowboys picked his fifth-year option for 2025.

So, that means the process of a new deal could be enormously delayed. Parsons is ‘locked’ for two more seasons and Jerry Jones has no rush to start negotiations. 2024 might pass without talks and, if there’s no agreement by 2025, let’s no forget there’s still the franchise tag option.

That’s why, at least for the moment, Micah has no big leverage. On the contrary, in the case of Dak Prescott, he is just one year away of becoming an unrestricted free agent. The quarterback might be the priority impacting how Jones manages Lamb and Parsons.

Even in this scenario, Mike McCarthy believes Parsons will deliver on the field. “He’s engaged and he’ll be ready when it’s time. I have confidence in that. That interaction is going on with Mike Zimmer. I feel comfortable that he will be ready to go.”