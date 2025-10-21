Dan Campbell issues strong warning to the rest of the NFL about one of Jared Goff’s key weapons

Just last weekend, the Detroit Lions suffered a tough loss at the hands of the Chiefs, leading many to question whether Dan Campbell’s squad was truly ready to contend. But all that doubt was erased last night against the Bucs, as Jared Goff and his offense sent a clear message to the rest of the NFL about what they’re capable of.

One of the standout performers of the night was Jahmyr Gibbs, one of the most explosive running backs in the league right now. Week 7 proved to be a breakout moment for the former Alabama star, who tore through the Tampa Bay defense with authority.

Dan Campbell knows he has an offense that’s gone from slow to surging — and the scariest part for opponents is that the best may still be yet to come. What fans witnessed at a packed Ford Field was just a preview of what’s on the horizon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s huge. You felt like this was coming,” the HC said at his press conference. “You felt like this has been building, and as he gets in better shape and starts getting his feet under him, starts getting the feel of it, starts breaking some tackles.

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions.

Advertisement

“Every week’s just gotten closer and closer, and tonight was a night where he busted one of these out of there. There will be no looking back. I think he’s just going to continue to do this.”

Advertisement

see also Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs joins elite company after stunning first-half performance vs Bucs

Gibbs shines bright in primetime

Jahmyr Gibbs delivered a sensational performance last night, powering the Detroit Lions to a decisive 24-9 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The dynamic back was the engine of the Lions’ offense, tallying a career-high 218 total scrimmage yards thanks to 17 carries for 136 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns, including a spectacular 78-yard scoring run.

Advertisement

The explosive running back also added 3 receptions for 82 yards, consistently burning the Bucs’ defense and cementing Detroit’s status as a top contender in the NFC. There’s no doubt the former Alabama standout is finding his stride this NFL season.

Jahmyr Gibbs #0 of the Detroit Lions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking control of the NFC North

With their latest victory, the Detroit Lions (5-2) continue to battle atop the NFC North standings, where the race for the division crown is turning into a thrilling duel with the Green Bay Packers (4-1-1).

The Lions’ powerful start ensures they remain within striking distance of the division lead, setting the stage for what promises to be a photo-finish contest with Green Bay for control of the NFC North heading into the crucial stretch of the season.

Advertisement

SurveyWho will claim the NFC North this season? Who will claim the NFC North this season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE