Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs joins elite company after stunning first-half performance vs Bucs

Jahmyr Gibbs delivered a historic first half for the Detroit Lions that won’t soon be forgotten. The explosive running back became just the eighth player since 1960 to record over 100 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown, and 50 receiving yards, all before halftime. His electric play completely overwhelmed the opposing defense.

Gibbs’ versatility continues to make him one of the most dynamic weapons in the NFL. The second-year star has quickly become the centerpiece of Detroit’s offense, as he currently has a total of 526 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns through seven games for the Lions, averaging 5.1 yards per game.

The 136 yards against the Buccaneers marked the first time this season that Gibbs recorded over one hundred rushing yards in a single game; his closest previous mark was 91 yards against the Browns. Furthermore, this was his second game this year with two touchdowns, matching his performance against the Ravens.

Fortunately for Gibbs, the Lions do not solely rely on him; they also have David Montgomery, who has also been doing an excellent job this season as the team’s second-best running back.

The Lions’ running backs

The two Lions running backs, Gibbs and Montgomery, have been key to the team’s success so far. Montgomery has recorded 355 yards and 4 touchdowns with an average of 4.6 yards per game on his 78 attempts this season, though he had a modest game of just 24 yards against the Buccaneers.

Having two reliable running backs gives the Lions a significant advantage, as they don’t have to worry about losing their key player if one gets injured. It is highly unlikely both players would be injured at the same time, though such things can happen.