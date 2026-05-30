Dan Campbell wants his players to fight for a spot on the Lions’ final roster

Dan Campbell will once again be tasked with leading the Detroit Lions into the 2026 NFL season.

The Detroit Lions are looking to improve on last season’s performance and reestablish themselves as a strong and efficient force in the NFC North. Dan Campbell wants his players fully motivated and revealed that no one has a guaranteed spot on the roster during this stage of preparation.

“A lot of guys have done really well for two days in pajamas,” Campbell said to the press during de Organized Team Activities. “I’m done with the hype of a pajama party in May. . . . We’ll find out in training camp who’s who. This will be the most competition we’ve had. Top-tier competition. This will be good, across the board.”

The head coach also added: “Nobody’s gonna win a job in the spring. I’m not hyping anybody up. Not in May.”

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The new faces in Detroit

The Detroit Lions enter the 2026 NFL season with a heavily re-engineered roster, highlighted by first-round draft pick Blake Miller, a highly reliable tackle out of Clemson who is immediately throwing himself into the fire by competing for a starting spot right alongside the veterans. Alongside him, key offseason acquisitions like running back Isiah Pacheco, center Cade Mays, and defensive additions like Roger McCreary and D.J. Wonnum have completely transformed the depth chart.

Isiah Pacheco joins the backfield of the Detroit Lions

To earn their place in the lineup, Campbell’s philosophy remains unyielding: pedigree means absolutely nothing if it isn’t backed up by intense, mistake-free execution. Following the Lions’ unique approach of skipping a traditional rookie minicamp to throw everyone directly into full team workouts, Campbell expects these new faces to adapt instantly, pick up the complex schematics with zero grey area, and prove they possess the gritty, high-effort mentality required to fight for a spot in Detroit’s cultural foundation.

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Campbell decided to skip rookie minicamp

While rookie minicamp can be a valuable opportunity to get a closer look at new faces, Campbell admitted that he feels it is largely more of the same. As a result, the Lions were the only team to opt out of holding those sessions.

“It’s the same way every year, they train for the Combine or for all of those drills, they don’t train for football,” Campbell said via prideofdetroit.com. “So, we just got our hands on them for, I guess, going on week three, something like that. So, we just want to be smart with these guys, make sure they’re ready to get on the field to do–even though it’s not a lot to be able to do that, we don’t want any setback.”

The first challenges for the Lions

The Detroit Lions are kicking off their 2026 campaign with a pretty wild mix of home energy and heavy road tests. They start things off at Ford Field hosting the New Orleans Saints, giving Dan Campbell an immediate reunion against his former squad.

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After that, they face a quick turnaround for a massive Thursday Night Football showdown on the road against the Buffalo Bills, followed by a return home to face the New York Jets. They wrap up this opening five-game stretch back on the road with consecutive away matchups, first hitting primetime on Sunday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers before flying out west to battle the Arizona Cardinals.