49ers clear cap space after sending Dee Winters to Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers have traded linebacker Dee Winters to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick. The Cowboys acquire a proven starter to bolster their defense, taking on his $3.6 million contract for the upcoming 2026 season.

San Francisco receives the 152nd overall pick in the move, adding valuable draft capital for the final day of the event. Beyond the pick, the front office successfully clears $3.6 million in cap space to provide more financial flexibility for future roster moves.

Winters enters Dallas coming off a career-best 2025 campaign where he started all 17 games for the 49ers. He recorded an impressive 101 total tackles and a 74-yard interception return for a touchdown, proving his value as a full-time defensive contributor.

Advertisement

Developing story…