Who is starting RB for Steelers vs Browns today in 2026 NFL Week 4 TNF?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will visit the Browns in Week 4. The running back situation could be crucial for Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers.

Jaylen Warren will be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting running back against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 Thursday Night Football. After his strong performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, Warren has earned the opportunity to lead Pittsburgh’s backfield once again.

Warren’s performance against Cincinnati helped the Steelers finally get their running game going, giving the offense a more balanced attack. The improved ground game also opened up opportunities for Aaron Rodgers, allowing the veteran quarterback to look more like the player Steelers fans expected when he joined Pittsburgh.

Now, the Steelers will look to repeat that formula against Cleveland. With Warren leading the backfield, Pittsburgh will try to establish the run early and create more favorable situations for Rodgers and the passing game.

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Steelers RBs for game vs Browns today

Jaylen Warren enters Thursday night as the Steelers’ RB1 after his performance against the Bengals. His ability to produce on the ground and contribute to the offense makes him the centerpiece of Pittsburgh’s running back rotation against Cleveland.

Behind Warren, Eli Heidenreich and Travis Homer are expected to handle the remaining running back responsibilities. The Steelers will have to rely on that group with Rico Dowdle ruled out due to injury.

For Pittsburgh, keeping the running game productive could once again be an important part of the offensive plan. If Warren can build on his performance against Cincinnati, the Steelers could look to use the ground attack to create opportunities for Rodgers against the Browns.

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