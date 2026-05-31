Odell Beckham Jr. ready to address ‘unfinished’ business with NY Giants

Odell Beckham Jr. isn't hiding his desire to join the New York Giants anymore. Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, he delivered a clear message about a potential return.

The New York Giants can’t catch a break ahead of the 2026 NFL season. Fortunately for Odell Beckham Jr., all roads may be leading to him. As buzz around his return to East Rutherford grows out of control, OBJ dropped a statement that gives fans goosebumps.

“Being able to spend time away made me realize some things. I left some things unfinished,” Beckham Jr. admitted during an interview with New York Post. “Hopefully, we’ll see what [God] got working out. I guess we going to find out soon [if I still got it].”

Rumors linking Odell to New York have everyone on tenterhooks, even Giants star Brian Burns is excited about Beckham’s potential arrival in the Big Apple. The G-Men could use a spark on offense and their receiving corps, whereas Beckham Jr. is in need of another chance in the NFL. In more ways than one, it might be the perfect reunion. However, there are questions left to be answered.

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What role could OBJ have?

Beckham Jr. hasn’t played in an NFL game since December 2024. During his last outing, he caught just one pass for a measly yard. It goes without saying, but New York has no desire nor need for that level of production.

Odell Beckham Jr. warming up in Cleveland, Ohio.

Still, what can the Giants expect from Odell? He won’t be a No. 1 target, and he likely won’t be the secondary target in the WR room either. Can he be an effective slot receiver or a situational option in short-yardage situations? That’s what John Harbaugh and company must figure out before putting the organization’s money where its mouth is.

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With injuries to Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, and Gunner Olszewski, the Giants need help fast. Beckham Jr. obviously brings a host of health concerns with him as well, but as the saying goes: better the devil you know.

Beckham Jr. already settling in

Joining the rest of the Giants squad at the 2026 Brian Burns Celebrity Softball Game at Clover Stadium in Pomona, New York, it felt like a soft launch of the reunion. Beckham was seen chatting and laughing with Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers, and several other potential teammates.

If he is to return to New York, it looks like he won’t need much time to acclimate to the locker room. Nor would he need to get to know Harbaugh, whom he played under in Baltimore. Although the Giants may be better off putting an end to the offseason saga as soon as possible, time is not exactly of the essence.

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One thing looks clear: Beckham Jr. likes New York, and New York likes him back. It’s a match made in the Big Apple, but it will remain just a possibility until it’s put in writing in East Rutherford.