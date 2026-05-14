Dolphins’ 2026 NFL schedule: Home and road games this year

The Miami Dolphins are set for a demanding 2026 NFL season filled with major home showdowns, difficult road trips and key AFC East clashes that could shape their playoff hopes from the very start.

After a rare 2025 campaign that ended outside the postseason picture, the Miami Dolphins now heads into a new year surrounded by questions about its revamped roster, offensive identity and ability to keep pace in a loaded conference.

They enter the 2026 NFL season facing one of the most intriguing schedules in the league, with major tests both inside the AFC East and against several recent playoff contenders. They will also continue its annual rivalry games.

Their home schedule at Hard Rock Stadium includes big marquee matchups, while difficult road trips to face the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings could shape the franchise’s playoff hopes.

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Who will the Dolphins face during the 2026 NFL season?

The Miami Dolphins will face all three AFC East rivals twice during the 2026 NFL season, while also taking on teams from the AFC West and NFC North as part of the league’s scheduling rotation.

Jack Jones #23 of the Dolphins in action during the game against the Patriots (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Miami’s schedule rotation also includes matchup-based games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers after the team finished third in the AFC East during the 2025 campaign.

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They are set to play eight home games at Hard Rock Stadium and nine road games this season. Their home slate includes major matchups against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

Their schedule is already being projected as one of the toughest in the NFL based on opponent win totals from last season. Several analysts expect them to face teams that either reached the playoffs or finished with winning records in 2025.

Home opponents

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Cincinnati Bengals

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Away opponents