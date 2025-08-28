One of the main doubts about the Miami Dolphins for 2025 is the health of their stars. Now, head coach Mike McDaniel has given a key update on Tyreek Hill‘s status for their season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

An oblique injury has sidelined Tyreek Hill for several weeks. The issue even kept him out of multiple practices, but it seems he is now ready to help his team right from the beginning of the season.

HC Mike McDaniel informed on Thursday that he expects Tyreek Hill to be ready for their Week 1 game. The wide receiver is a crucial piece of Tua Tagovailoa‘s offense, and having him on the field is key to competing for the victory.

Tyreek Hill set to return with the Dolphins for 2025 NFL season opener

Good news arrived at the Dolphins’ facilities on Thursday. Tyreek Hill, who missed several practices this offseason, is set to be ready for the team’s debut in the 2025 NFL season.

Hill struggled with an oblique injury over the last few weeks. However, Mike McDaniel revealed that the wide receiver has recovered and expects him to be ready for the matchup against the Colts.

This is a big win for the Dolphins and their hopes for a successful season. Hill is a crucial asset for Tua Tagovailoa and easily the best weapon he has on the field.

However, uncertainty remains regarding the status of the relationship between the wideout and the quarterback. Hill asked to leave Miami by the end of the 2024 season, raising doubts about his commitment to the club.

Could the Dolphins trade Tyreek Hill this year?

Miami acquired Tyreek Hill in 2022 via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, he has bolstered Tua Tagovailoa’s offense, but his 2024 season was underwhelming.

Rumors suggest that the Dolphins may trade Tyreek Hill during the 2025 season if things don’t go as planned. He remains a top wide receiver who could provide a major boost to any NFL offense.

