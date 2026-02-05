Mike Macdonald reveals key aspect to help Seahawks win Super Bowl LX vs Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks enter as the favorite to win Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots. However, according to head coach Mike Macdonald they need to be perfect at certain aspects of the game if they want to win against their AFC foes.

For Macdonald, the Seahawks success stems from hard work at the fundamentals of football. In defense, for instance, it’s making tackles. At the pre-Super Bowl LX press conference, Macdonald emphasized the importance of tackling.

“We drill the fundamentals of tackling and finishing every day,” the second-year coach said. “We do it as a team, we do it in our warmup before games. It’s part of our DNA and the guys take a lot of pride in it.” For the Seahawks to beat the Patriots, their tackling must be really good.

The Seahawks defense must place the Pats offense in serious trouble

The Seahawks are good at tackling but this time, it’s even more important. Especially when Drake Maye is in front. Maye was the fourth-most sacked quarterback in the NFL, had eight fumbles in the regular season too. However, this has became an even bigger problem during the playoffs.

Maye has been sacked five times in each of the Patriots postseason games. The Pats QB has six fumbles in the postseason alone. Hence, if the Seahawks’ tackling is on point, they could be looking at forced turnovers to help them win the game. Rhamondre Stevenson, the Patriots running back, also has had fumble issues in his career, hence it goes beyond the quarterback.

The Seahawks offense must make life for the defense easier

While the Seahawks could have a field day creating turnovers, the fact is that the Seattle offense is not precisely a unit that takes care of the ball. Seattle ranked 31st in giveaways. Hence, the team had the second-most lost balls in the NFL during the regular season.

