Drake Maye makes something clear about his shoulder injury ahead of Patriots vs Seahawks in Super Bowl LX

The Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will be one to remember. However, the storylines ahead of the game are as key as the game itself. One of the biggest narratives is Drake Maye, and how his shoulder injury is evolving. He has given an update on it.

Much has been said that he got a full practice under his belt and we’ll see his injury designation. However, Maye has been honest. “I’m not trying to lie to you guys when I say I’m feeling great,” Maye said to the media. “I’m feeling great, and looking forward to getting out there today. Another day of practice, we got one tomorrow, and feeling pretty good.”

Maye’s shoulder became a talking point soon after the AFC Championship Game victory. The Patriots quarterback and even his head coach Mike Vrabel have said that it’s not a big deal. Due to this latest statement from Maye, it seems like that narrative was correct and that he is ready to roll.

Maye needs big-time help from his weapons

While he is an MVP candidate, Drake Maye’s playoff run hasn’t been as great as some would’ve hoped. It’s also true that he has faced top-tier defenses and the Seahawks one is no joke either. That’s why he needs help from his top-tier weapons, specifically wide receiver Stefon Diggs and tight end Hunter Henry.

Also, Josh McDaniels must have a great gameplan to overcome Mike Macdonald‘s elite defense. Also, using the Patriots running-back duo Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson effectively could help Drake Maye a lot. Using play-action effectively will allow Maye to be more poised in the pocket.

Beware of the Seahawks defensive line

Seattle was a top-seven unit in sacks this season, getting to the quarterback constantly. After 47 regular season sacks, the Seahawks had three in two postseason games against the Rams and 49ers.

As for the Patriots, Drake Maye was the fourth-most sacked quarterback in the regular season. To the 47 sacks he suffered in the regular season, you have to add 15 he suffered in the NFL Playoffs, and this could be a serious problem for the Patriots. The offensive line must be able to buy Maye some time if the Pats want to win this game, otherwise it could be too high a mountain to climb.