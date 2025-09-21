Drake Maye shares key motivation behind Patriots’ win over Dolphins

After being dominated by the Tom Brady-owned Las Vegas Raiders in the season opener, the New England Patriots bounced back in Week 2 and gave the Miami Dolphins their second loss of the 2025 NFL season.

They score 20 more points than in Week 1 (33 to 13), showing off a dynamic offense led by second-year quarterback Drake Maye. The former North Carolina playmaker went 19 of 23 for 230 yards and two touchdowns passing, while carrying the ball 10 times for 31 yards and one touchdown.

The Patriots went through changes in the offseason, bringing in a new coaching staff to try to right the ship after Jerod Mayo’s first and only season coaching the team became a disaster.

Drake Maye explains what changed for the Patriots from Week 1 to Week 2

Maye explained that the Patriots were upset after losing to the Raiders, and they channeled that anger to the Dolphins. The quarterback looked more comfortable, making plays left and right.

“I think there was a little fire under us,” Maye said. “Week 1, you’re kind of anticipating. What’s this like, new team, new guys. Week 2, you want to get back at it, and we know we didn’t put our best football out there Week 1. So, just the mindset of what we can do and just trying to bring it every week. There are still things to learn from on the tape and areas to improve. I think just a little fire under us, and hopefully we bring that this Sunday.”

The Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, hoping to give Aaron Rodgers and Co. their second loss of the 2025 season. Maye is set to extend his momentum and confirm that Week 1 was just a fluke.