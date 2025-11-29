Jalen Hurts sends pointed message about Kevin Patullo and the Eagles’ struggling offense

Jalen Hurts made it clear he still trusts offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, even as the Philadelphia Eagles sit with a middle-of-the-pack offense. “Yeah, I have confidence in him. I have confidence in this team,” Hurts said as the Eagles continue navigating a season in which they rank19th in total offenseand average 22.5 points per game.

Hurts pointed to collaboration as a key factor. “I have confidence in us when we’re collaborative,” he added, suggesting that the unit’s identity is still a work in progress. With 1,302 rushing yards and 2,514 receiving yards so far, the Eagles have shown flashes, but the quarterback believes something deeper must take shape.

He stressed the need to define who they are offensively. “I have a lot of confidence when we have an identity, so I think that’s the first thing that we have to establish,” Hurts said. He described the mission as “just a kind of pressing of moving forward… trying to find ways to move the offense down the field, put points on the board,” adding that “we’ve all got work we’ve got to do.”

Growing outside pressure on Kevin Patullo

Richard Sherman has joined the chorus of NFL voices calling for change, openly challenging the Eagles’ leadership. “(Nick) Sirianni, maybe get your wand out and find you a new offensive coordinator,” Sherman said.

That frustration has spilled into the stadium. “Eagles fans are literally chanting ‘Fire Kevin’ in the stands and the stadium mics are picking it up loud. Philly fans do NOT like Kevin Patullo,” wrote Aggregate Sports on X during the Bears–Eagles game. Meanwhile, head coach Nick Sirianni tried to shut down the noise, insisting, “We’re not changing the play caller.”

Analysts aren’t buying it either. “The Eagles are wasting an absolutely insane defense because Nick Sirianni keeps letting his buddy Kevin Patullo be the worst offensive coordinator in football,” wrote Frank Ammirante. Brenden Deeg of TheScore added that ownership must intervene: “Howie and Lurie have to step in to try to save this season… Kevin Patullo has to be fired this weekend… They don’t play for another 10 days, so this is your best chance. Let Scott Loeffler call plays going forward.”