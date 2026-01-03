Insiders make major revelation about Pete Carroll’s future with Raiders ahead of the 2026 NFL season

Before the start of this campaign, optimism ran high at the Las Vegas Raiders’ facilities. The arrival of a coach of Pete Carroll’s caliber, combined with Tom Brady at the helm and the addition of some intriguing new players, had promised a big season. However, none of this ultimately came to fruition.

As the weeks went by, the playoffs drifted further out of reach, and the team’s biggest accomplishment ended up being a high pick in the upcoming draft. But the question on everyone’s mind at this point in the season is: will Carroll still be in charge of that selection when the season ends?

“Owner Mark Davis has the final call,” insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero wrote. “He has not communicated any decision and often takes a day or two after the season before making changes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But after a monumentally disappointing season — one in which the Raiders have fired two coordinators, lost 14 of their last 15 games and worn out the patience of team leader Maxx Crosby — it’s hard to imagine Davis staying status quo. So while Carroll, 74, has been fighting for another year, the feeling within the league and within the building is Davis will go in another direction.”

What will happen to Crosby in the upcoming season?

As of early 2026, the relationship between Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders has reached a critical turning point following reports of his frustration with the team’s late-season “tanking” strategy.

Advertisement

see also Maxx Crosby posts eye-catching video that appears to challenge the Raiders’ injury narrative

After being sidelined for the final games of 2025 to secure a higher draft pick, Crosby “vehemently disagreed” and reportedly left the team facility, signaling a major rift. While he has expressed a desire to remain a “Raider for life,” his priority is winning now, leading to speculation that he could seek a trade to a Super Bowl contender.

Advertisement

Financially, Crosby recently signed a massive three-year, $106.5 million extension that includes $91.5 million in guarantees, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with an average annual value of $35.5 million.

Advertisement

However, due to the structure of his deal, a trade in 2026 would only result in a relatively low $5.1 million dead cap hit for the Raiders, making a blockbuster move feasible if the organization decides to undergo a full rebuild.