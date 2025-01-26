Trending topics:
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni and Jordan Mailata respond to Joe Whitt’s comments about Jalen Hurts

The NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders is getting closer and closer and Jalen Hurts' status is trending after Joe Whitt Jr.'s comments, Nick Sirianni and Jordan Mailata responded in a forceful manner.

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field on November 03, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
© Mitchell Leff/Getty Images Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field on November 03, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia Eagles are focused on securing their Super Bowl berth with a victory over the Washington Commanders. Jalen Hurts’ knee injury, sustained during the NFL game against the Rams, has become a key storyline for the team. While Hurts has confirmed he will play with a knee brace, it remains uncertain whether he will perform at his peak. Amid these concerns, head coach Nick Sirianni and left tackle Jordan Mailata responded bluntly to recent comments from Commanders defensive coach Joe Whitt Jr.

The Philadelphia Eagles have remained unfazed amid recent comments from Commanders defensive coach Joe Whitt Jr., who suggested his team will rely on physical football and treat quarterback Jalen Hurts as a running back if he opts to use his running ability. Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata dismissed the remarks, responding bluntly: No team reaction… That’s tactics, man. He’s trying to get us off our objective. None of that [stuff] matters. Talk is cheap. Quote me there. Talk is cheap.

Head coach Nick Sirianni took a more measured approach in addressing Whitt’s comments, reaffirming the team’s commitment to protecting their star quarterback.

“…We understand that when he is carrying the football, they’re going to try to tackle him. But nothing changes as far as we’re very cautious with what we do. I don’t think ‘cautious’ is the right word, actually. It’s more that we’re very aware of everything. We try to put (QB) Jalen (Hurts) in safe situations. We want him to put himself in safe situations,stated Sirianni.

jordan-mailata

Jordan Mailata #68 of the Philadelphia Eagles participates in a practice session prior to Super Bowl LVII at Arizona Cardinals Training Center on February 09, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium.

Ultimately, the Eagles seem unbothered by Whitt’s attempts to stir controversy, choosing instead to stay locked in on their game plan. Despite Joe’s remarks, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed there would be no changes, emphasizing the team’s commitment to putting Jalen Hurts in safe and advantageous situations.

What happens if Eagles win, tie or lose vs Commanders in the 2025 NFC Championship Game?

Can Saquon Barkley lead the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl contention?

Since joining the Philadelphia Eagles, Saquon Barkley has solidified his status as one of the league’s premier running backs, setting a franchise record with 2,005 rushing yards during the regular season. In doing so, he became just the ninth player in NFL history to surpass the 2,000-yard milestone. Barkley’s rare combination of vision, power, and agility makes him a constant threat to break big plays, even against the Commanders’ formidable defensive line.

The Eagles are expected to lean heavily on Barkley to control the game’s tempo, using his consistent ground production to sustain long drives and keep the Commanders’ offense sidelined. His playoff experience and proven ability to perform under pressure make him an indispensable asset as the Eagles aim to secure their Super Bowl berth.

daniel villar pardo
Daniel Villar Pardo

