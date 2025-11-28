Bears expose Vic Fangio’s Eagles defense by breaking 20-year NFL record on Black Friday

The Chicago Bears stunned the Philadelphia Eagles on Black Friday. Even more surprising, the NFC North team managed to do something to Vic Fangio’s defense that no NFL team had accomplished in nearly 20 years.

Vic Fangio joined the Eagles this year to revamp their defense. So far, he has done a solid job, but Week 13 presented a tough challenge—one he simply couldn’t overcome.

Caleb Williams and the Bears’ offense ran for 281 rushing yards against Philadelphia. According to Sheil Kapadia, no Vic Fangio defense had surrendered that many rushing yards since 2005, when Fangio was the defensive coordinator of the Houston Texans.

The Eagles haven’t been the same this season

Despite holding an 8–4 record, it’s clear the Eagles are far from the dominant team that won Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs. A real issue that fans are starting to worry about.

The offense is no longer as explosive, and now the defense is showing major cracks. Ben Johnson, one of the league’s brightest offensive minds, crafted the perfect game plan to overwhelm Philadelphia and steal a massive road victory.

Frustration is boiling over in Philly. During the game against the Bears, fans inside the stadium loudly chanted “Fire Kevin Patullo!”, a clear sign of their dissatisfaction with the offense and its performance under the new coordinator.

What’s next for the Eagles?

Following their loss to Chicago, the Eagles have dropped to third place in the NFC standings, shaking up the playoff picture entirely. With only a few games remaining, Philadelphia needs a strong finish to avoid late-season chaos.

In Week 14, the Eagles will travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers—a challenging test on the road. A loss, combined with a Cowboys victory against the Lions, could put Philadelphia’s playoff hopes in serious jeopardy.